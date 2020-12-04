An Australian woman was brutally attacked and stalked by a kangaroo while going out for a run Saturday, and it is believed that the animal was drawn to her perfume, Sarah Jessica Parker's "Stash."

"As I was running along the road I saw the kangaroo out of the corner of my eye and I didn't think much of it," Tracy Noonan told 7NEWS. She recalls seeing the kangaroo inch closer and closer to her, but it wasn't until it jumped a fence that she started to grow concerned about its intentions.

"I felt it hit me in the back and it actually knocked me to the ground," Noonan said.

Noonan remembers throwing rocks at the kangaroo in the hopes that it would retreat, but its pursuit only intensified as she sought shelter in a nearby home. The incident, which she describes as "something out of a movie," didn't end there.

Noonan could see the kangaroo through the window of the house lingering for about 20 minutes. "The kangaroo was waiting for me," she said. "I thought, 'Oh my goodness, this kangaroo is going to kill me.'"

Noonan was eventually driven back home. She eventually spoke with a park ranger, who believes the perfume she was wearing for her run, "Stash," is to blame for the kangaroo's erratic behavior.

Of course, this potential discovery leads to an obvious question. "Who wears perfume on a run? No one … but it was early in the morning and I was fumbling around for deodorant and that was all I could find," Noonan clarified.

Whether it's for a run or a casual walk, Noonan vows to never wear SJP's "Stash" ever again.