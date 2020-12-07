Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her role as Mickey in the 1997 film B.A.P.S., sadly passed away Monday morning at the young age of 53.

Fellow actress Holly Robinson Peete posted the news on Monday. “Just absolutely decimated by this news...Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning,” she tweeted. “I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

Desselle-Reid starred in other classic Black films, including the Brandy Cinderella, Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, and Set it Off. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever," a post shared on her Instagram account reads. "Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."

After the tragic news broke, fans mourned the icon, sending condolences to Natalie Desselle-Reid's family.

Desselle-Reid is survived by her husband and three children. Rest in peace.