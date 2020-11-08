Dave Chappelle returns to the Saturday Night Live stage on a much happier note.

The standup comedian is hosting the series' first post-Election Day episode of 2020, just as he did back in 2016 after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. At that time, Chappelle opened the show with a politically charged monologue in which he addressed everything from gentrification and Colin Kapernick's #TakeaKnee protests to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the Pulse Nightclub shooting. 

His debut SNL monologue was powerful, smart, funny, and cathartic; so, of course, fans had high expectations for this week's episode, which aired just hours after major news networks declared Joe Biden's victory.

Chappelle didn't disappoint. He delivered a monologue that touched on America getting a new president, coronavirus, his Ohio shows, Trump making fun of Joe Biden's mask, Trump getting the virus and his suggestion of injected bleach as a cure, and more. Watch a clip below.

Tonight's episode also featured musical guest the Foo Fighters.

