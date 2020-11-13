In conjunction with the release of the PlayStation 5, Travis Scott is holding a unique experience called "PS5: Unboxing Reimagined."

You can check out the live stream, which will feature a performance from James Blake and a Pop Smoke tribute, up top via YouTube.

In late October, Scott and his Cactus Jack brand teamed up with Sony to become a strategic creative partner for PlayStation. "I'm really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team," Trav said in a statement. Their partnership spawned a teaser video featuring La Flame, glimpses of some never-before-seen Nike Dunk Lows, and a look at some of the people behind PlayStation's next-gen console.

Scott would go on to serve as the narrator for PlayStation's global launch ad, which is centered around the idea of exploration. As someone who has taken us to AstroWorld and may be in search of Utopia, Scott seems like the ideal fit to speak about the desire to discover new worlds and push past limitations.

Prior to the stream, Scott took to IG to tease a photo of his Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low sneakers. The shoes will be given away to five fans who sign up on shop.travisscott.com. A collab merchandise capsule was also be released on Travis' website featuring tees, jackets, skateboards, and much more.

This post will be updated.