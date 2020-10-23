The previews of unreleased Travis Scott sneakers keep coming. After debuting a new reversed colorway of his Air Jordan 1 in the recently released "Franchise" video, Scott just dropped an even bigger first look on his social media.

In a new ad for the Sony Playstation 5, employees at the Sony Interactive Entertainment HQ in San Mateo, California are seen wearing various Cactus Jack items and sneakers. The grand reveal is a pair of previously unseen Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

Using a similar theme as his Air Jordan 1s, the new shoe features Scott's signature reverse Swoosh—albeit smaller than the one used on the Jordans—on its lateral side which is closely positioned next to the PS logo. Due to the black-and-white nature of the video, it's hard to say for sure which colors are used on the sneaker.

In addition to the sneaker reveal, Sony confirmed that Scott has joined Playstation as a strategic creative partner. The company confirms that Cactus Jack collaborations are in the works, but doesn't specify what product is releasing.

"I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the Playstation team," Scott said in a press release. "Most importantly I’m excited to see how the Playstation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!"

Check back for updates on the potential Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low release.