It's been a long time since we got anything new from the Grand Theft Auto universe. The last release, Grand Theft Auto V, came out in 2013. Since then, it has been re-released on Playstation 4 and will be released again on the PS5 next year. Fans of the series will take just about any reason to be excited, eight years on, and new content is more than just any reason. On Thursday, Rockstar Games teased an online expansion to the online arm of GTAV, the first since the game's release almost a decade ago.

GTA sleuths noticed the addition of a dead body holding a suitcase in the game, ahead of Rockstar's announcement. The teaser trailer seems to imply a new mission built around the mysterious corpse and the possibility of new map areas.

The trailer mentions a "Rubio dossier" and a "John Doe" who was seen by the airport, a possible reference to the body. Fans picking apart the trailer on Twitter noted the new maps that briefly flashed on the screen.

News of the online expansion comes after Rockstar announced that GTAV's re-release in 2021 would be "expanded and enhanced." Though the announcement focused on the enhanced half of the equation, touting "technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements," it wouldn't be out of line to expect new missions for the old game.