Michael B. Jordan, who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive, has announced that he plans to join OnlyFans. However, the funds from his subscription-controlled content will be purposed for a barber shop school.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jordan teased his fans that he's interested in joining the platform. He warned fans not to get too excited about what he might post on there, however, hinting that it will more likely be focused on his moustache. The topic came up when he was talking about his facial hair, explaining that he's never had a chance to properly grow it out assumedly due to his acting commitments.

"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow,” Jordan said, later revealing that he's even given his moustache its own name. "His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon—eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild."

Kimmel, who previously predicted that Jordan would be named the Sexiest Man Alive, suggested that he could make upwards of $250,000 a year from an OnlyFans account. "I’m actually going to start [an OnlyFans account], but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down," he explained further.

In case his statements about starting an OnlyFans account might have come across as a joke, he made sure to reiterate that he's genuinely looking into it. "Yeah, it's a thing," he added.