With the premiere of the Saved by the Bell reboot one week away, NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has released the new version of their theme song by Lil Yachty. Listen to it up top.

Michael Damian performed the theme song for the original series which ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1993. The addition of Yachty gives an updated feel to this revival, which also features a cast of newcomers. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley will be reprising their roles. After initially feeling “slighted and hurt” by the announcement of the Saved by the Bell reboot, Lark Voorhies will also be returning to play Lisa Turtle.

It’s unclear how significant of a role she will have in the series, but it’s great to see that both sides were able to come to a resolution after such a tumultuous period played out in public.

As far as what we do know, Gosselaar is coming back as California Governor Zack Morris, who proposes a new plan of moving students who were impacted by his decision of closing too many low-income high schools. One of the high schools receiving an influx of new students is Bayside High. It’s also the same place where A.C. Slater (Lopez) teaches gym, and Zack and Kelly’s child Mac attends. Jessie Spano (Berkley) is now a guidance counselor at the school.

The Saved by the Bell reboot will premiere on Peacock on November 25.