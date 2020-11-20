It's been a great year for people who like to be really, really sad. And the hits keep on coming with the news that HBO has greenlit a series based on the much-lauded mega-downer video game series The Last Of Us.

For the unfamiliar, The Last of Us takes place several decades after the fall of civilization. A man named Joel is hired to take a young girl named Ellie through the brutal, post-apocalyptic world. Joel helps Ellie escape a particularly bleak quarantine zone only to find the outside world carries its own unique challenges.

HBO hired an all-star team of executive producers to run the new project, including Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and Carolyn Strauss, The Last of Us' Neil Druckmann, and Evan Wells from developer Naughty Dog.

“Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own,” said HBO VP of Programming Francesca Orsi in a press release. “With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story.”

The series will be produced as a partnership between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog. It will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Neither Sony nor HBO provided a possible air date for the show. Stay tuned.