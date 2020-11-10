Larsa Pippen believes that one of the reasons she drifted apart from the Kardashians is because of Kanye West.

On a new episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast from Monday, Pippen addressed her rift from Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, who unfollowed their longtime friend on Instagram earlier this year—and who Pippen unfollowed too, E! News reports.

While appearing on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, she conceded that she and Kim “clearly have a different type of relationship” than they did before, and said she couldn’t exactly figure out what led to their parting of ways. She did say that it was partially due to Kanye.

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she said. "So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

Pippen said she’s okay with keeping her distance if it means helping Kim and Kanye’s marriage: "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person.” Pippen said she didn’t “feel any type of way” when Kim unfollowed her online, saying that they are “best friends,” “sisters,” and “family.”

Pippen also addressed her relationship with Tristan Thompson."I was seeing him," Pippen said. "I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.”

She described how around a week to 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. “I'm the type of person I don't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man.”

She wished all the best for Khloé and Thompson, saying she thinks it’s great “they’re trying to work on their relationship” and that she’s “really proud of them.”

It appears that the Kardashians have since caught wind of Pippen’s comments. An insider told E! that the family doesn’t trust Pippen and her intentions because they caught her "talking behind their backs and it was all just too much."

The insider said that Kim and Pippen don’t have a relationship at all and that the Kardashians think she has “toxic energy.” Still, Kim apparently “has a soft spot for Larsa” because “they have been through a lot together.”

Overall, though, the Kardashians think she’s trying to spread lies, stay relevant, and make herself look better after the mass social media unfollowing. However, her claims regarding Kanye might have some truth. “He never trusted her,” the insider added.

Another source told the outlet in July that Kim unfollowing Pippen wasn’t intended as a slight. Kim unfollowed “everyone all together” because she just wanted to follow her family and childhood friends.

"For Kim's own mental health she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed," the source continued. "There are a lot of people she is still friends with who she doesn't follow on social media." They added that "the friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens."

The source denied a rumored affair between Pippen and Thompson—and that Khloé believes they knew each other but never dated. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was first linked to Khloé in 2016, with the two parting ways in February 2019 after Thompson allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods. He also famously cheated on Khloé the weekend before she gave birth to their daughter, True in April 2018. The couple has reportedly reconciled during the pandemic.

It seems that Woods might have heard Pippen’s comments regarding Thompson, cryptically tweeting, “Make it make sense” on Monday.