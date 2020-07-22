Amid everything going on with the Kardashian family right now, there’s another bit of drama taking place on the side between the family and their longtime friend Larsa Pippen.

As multiple outlets have reported, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan unfollowed Pippen and she has also unfollowed them. While not addressing the reality TV family directly, she seemed to hint at the incident on Twitter.

“I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she wrote.

She also previously posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “drama free zone.”

It’s really unclear what either party might have said or done to cause such a rift, considering Pippen has been best friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years. Pippen has vacationed with the family and frequently appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

It’s also unclear if Kanye West tweeting Larsa Pippen’s name earlier this week has anything to do with the drama. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian spoke out about her husband’s recent comments and actions—raising concerns about his mental health—asking for everyone to show compassion toward her husband.