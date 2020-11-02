Emily Ratajkowski has carved out a space for herself as more than just another pretty face. This moved her to call a French journalist "gross" for reducing her to just her physical attributes.

A profile the model did for French Marie Claire in 2018 resurfaced on Sunday via Twitter. In the article, Thomas Chatterton Williams reportedly described Ratajkowski as "the sexiest version of a creature right on our side of humanity" while adding that she was "blessed with the most perfect breasts of her generation." When the article crossed her desk, she made it clear that she will never do an interview like this again.

"If never read this before but I really hope this will be the last of my 'she has breasts AND claims to read' profiles/interviews," Ratajkowski wrote. "Lots of levels of gross/embarrassing aspects to this but the attempt at a feminist critique at the end is maybe the worst part."

The article goes on to question Ratajkowski's intellect, claiming that it was hard to believe that she was a lover of literature.

"The day I read that she was a fan of Chilean novelist Roberto Bolaño, my brain shorted," Williams wrote. "No matter how much she really took the time to read the 1,300 pages of [Bolaño's novel] 2666, the mere fact that she knew his name already seemed unbelievable to me, as if we were definitely meant to get along."

Williams received criticism for his work, forcing him to respond via Twitter. Yet instead of apologizing or explaining his stance, Williams said this:

"Let me just get this straight. I got paid. To go to the Cap d’Antibes and talk to Emily Ratajkowski, in a hotel overlooking the Mediterranean, because my wife got the assignment and figured I’d enjoy it more," he wrote. "And in your world, this is somehow wack for me? What’s your life like?"