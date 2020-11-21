A contestant on Wipeout died on Friday after completing the show's popular obstacle course, the Associated Press reports.

The death was first reported by TMZ and was confirmed by authorities and sources close to the production. Per Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani, the unnamed man was declared dead at a hospital near the show's production site in Santa Clarita, California. The cause of the man's death is unknown and his identity is being withheld until his family members can be notified. He was reportedly in his 30s.

Production members say the man sought medical attention after completing the show's course. He was helped by the on-site medical until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

Wipeout originally ran on ABC from 2008 until 2014 and is being rebooted on TBS via the Endemol Shine North America production company. John Cena and Nicole Byer have signed on to host the reboot, which has yet to receive a premiere date. Wipeout stopped production Thursday and Friday following the incident and has planned to take the next week off. The contestants will then undergo medical exams before returning to the competition.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," TBS said in a statement per AP. Endemol Shine North America echoed these sentiments in its statement, saying: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."