The highly-anticipated Borat sequel hasn't even been available for a full month yet, but it's already become the second most-streamed film in the U.S. this year.

Sacha Baron Cohen's belated sequel to the 2006 comedy classic debuted on Prime Video on Oct. 23, and Variety reports that it attracted enough viewers to come second to Hamilton on Disney+ as the most-streamed feature-length release this year. There weren't any explicit numbers to show how many people actually watched the film, but the data provided by ScreenEngine/ASI, which surveyed 1,200 viewers age 13-64 weekly, shows that a lot of people watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The report deduces that there's currently a high-demand for "premium content among SVOD subscribers." Other movies in the top ten include My Spy on Prime Video, Extraction on Netflix, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix, which also stars Sacha Baron Cohen. The much-talked about Borat sequel debuted to mostly positive reviews, and it received a lot of attention for a controversial scene featuring Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani putting his hand down his pants.

Shortly after the release of the film, Amazon Studios said that "tens of millions" of people watched the sequel during its opening weekend. Amazon reportedly paid a large sum of money to acquire rights for the film, and the service has since seen "huge engagement" since its release. Once again, no specific numbers were revealed regarding the viewership, but the studio stated it had been a "great success" anyway.