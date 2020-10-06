Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" not only spawned a lot of social commentary, but it also birthed a meme in which Will appeared to be crying as Jada described her relationship with August Alsina. This picture became a viral sensation, leading Will and Jada to explain what was really happening.

In Will's latest YouTube video, the entertainer and his wife touch on the meme. The couple explains that Will rarely cries and that he was merely tired during the Red Table Talk shoot.

"He doesn't cry. He wasn't crying," Jada said before Will gave context to the meme.

"We were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush and go to the airport in the morning," Will said. "I said reshoot it but it played out. Everyone is like 'Poor Will.' ... They love theyself some Will."

Although Will is more guarded with his emotions than people believe, the entertainer used this episode to touch on how feelings can truly impact a person's life. Robin Williams' children, Zelda, Zach, and Cody, reveal to Smith that they became mental health advocates following their father's death by suicide. They did this to better understand and heal from their father's passing as well as raise awareness for mental health causes.