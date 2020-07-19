August Alsina has teamed up with Rick Ross on a new single titled ... wait for it ... "Entanglements."

The singer-songwriter announced the release Saturday night on social media, sharing a snippet that soundtracked an American Dad scene.

The track's title is an obvious reference to Alsina's alleged romance with Jada Pinkett Smith, who recently described their relationship as an "entanglement." Alsina co-signed the word choice.

"If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that," he told Vulture. "I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."

Alsina and Ross have appeared together on a handful of tracks, including "Benediction" and DJ Khaled's "Do You Mind." Their latest collaboration was especially fitting, as Ross was the one who suggested Alsina turn lemons into lemonade by naming his next album Entanglement.

"That boy August got real talent now," Ross recently said on Instagram Live. "That n***a can really sing now. If that n***a drop that album next month … Entanglement, the album, coming soon. That bitch will go."

You can listen to "Entanglements" now on Apple Music and via Spotify below. On the track, Rick Ross uses some clever wordplay to mention Will and Jada Pinkett.

"Shawty leaning on my shoulder, questioning my willpower/Jaded by her beauty but her reputation real solid," he raps.

The single comes less than a month after Alsina delivered his 27-track album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy.