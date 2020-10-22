A TV reboot of the 1983 film Flashdance is in the works at CBS All Access, the streaming service which will soon be known as Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tracy McMillan will be writing the script, while Angela Robinson will serve as executive producer and director of the pilot episode.

While Flashdance became the first major box office hit for Jerry Bruckheimer after earning over $200 million worldwide, the film most notably launched the career of Jennifer Beals, who played Alex Owens, a young welder and sensual dancer who aspires to become a professional ballerina, despite having no formal training.

This reboot will be centered around a young Black woman "with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself."

As studios across Hollywood continue to rummage through the remaining scraps of somewhat relevant IP to bring back to life, Paramount+ was able to revitalize an in-house project since Paramount Pictures originally distributed the film. The streaming service has also secured the rights to a Grease prequel, which was previously headed to HBO Max.

While these decades-old, repurposed vehicles aren't necessarily driving interest to Paramount+, they will add additional content to the service which will also include original programming from the ViacomCBS umbrella featuring Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, etc.