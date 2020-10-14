Matrix 4 star Jessica Henwick believes director Lana Wachowski's vision for the upcoming film is going to blow everyone away—again.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya (Abdul-Mateen II) and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," series newcomer Henwick told Comic Book. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

Wachowski, who created the iconic 'Matrix' series, is elated to be working on the fourth installment. "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," she said in August 2019. "I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Since then, the cast had to stop filming due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. They're back filming now, in Berlin. The new installment will see the return of fan favorites Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, mixed in with new cast members Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

'Matrix 4' is tentatively expected to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.