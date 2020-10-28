In today's news that doesn't suck: Jon Stewart is headed back to the small screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old has inked a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+, where he will host a current affairs series that "explores a host of topics at the center of both the national conversation." The untitled series will tackle a single subject per hourlong episode and will be accompanied by a podcast to continue the discussion. A show runner for the podcast has yet to be announced.

Stewart will executive produce the series under his Busboy Productions company, and alongside his longtime manager James Dixon and former HBO chief Richard Plepler. It's unclear if Stewart and Apple are developing other projects at this time.

News of the deal comes more than five years after Stewart retired from The Daily Show where he served as host, writer, and executive producer. During Stewart's 16-year run with the satirical news program, the show secured a number of accolades and honors, including a couple of Grammys, some Critics' Choice awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, and 20 Emmy Awards. Stewart and the series is also credited for launching the careers of many comedians and establishing a new genre of late-night comedy.

In the years since being replaced by current Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Stewart has remained in headlines as a social activist. One of his biggest causes was pushing for an extension of the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.