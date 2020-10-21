Jared Leto's Clown Prince is getting more screen time.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old actor has signed on to appear in Zack Snyder's extended version of Justice League. Sources say Leto will reprise his role as the iconic DC villain the Joker, which he played in 2016's Suicide Squad.

The updated Justice League is said to be the "definitive" version of the 2017 superhero movie, which Snyder initially helmed. The director/producer left production before it was completed due to personal reasons, and was replaced by Marvel veteran Joss Whedon. The Snyder Cut will reportedly ditch Whedon-directed scenes and include retooled visual effects and cut lines. Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher are among the stars who are participating in the reshoots, which will reportedly cost around around $70 million.

During interview with Beyond the Trailer earlier this year, Snyder touched on his vision for Justice League and how it differed from the other DC films released under the Warner Bros. banner.

"Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways," Snyder explained "For me, where the movie falls, it really starts to represent its own path. It's kind of separate now from what I would say the DC cinematic universe [is] in continuity. I think it's divergent, in that way ... I think Justice League, I've heard someone say, 'Oh, you're entering the Snyderverse now.' And frankly, this notion that, what you will see in Justice League, Batman v Superman and in Man of Steel, there's continuity across those three movies. They are really, because I made them, that's my main focus is to satisfy that narrative structure [and] continue that story."

Snyder's Justice League is set to premiere sometime in 2021 on HBO Max as a four-episode miniseries.