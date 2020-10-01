The next Spider-Man film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will see Jamie Foxx reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Foxx, who starred alongside Andrew Garfield in the crticially maligned 2014 superhero sequel, will join Tom Holland in the currently untitled film. Jon Watts, who directed 2019's Far From Home and 2017's Homecoming, is returning to direct. The majority of the supporting cast, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori, are also expected to return.

While it's likely Electro will be completely redesigned for his MCU debut, it's worth noting the character was killed near the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The more recent Spidey movies aren't completely against bringing back depictions of characters before, however, as J.K. Simmons briefly reprised his iconic portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson in Far From Home. The character was first portrayed by Simmons in Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man, which starred Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe.

Details regarding the next film have been kept mostly under wraps, but Sony and Marvel currently have it dated for Nov. 5, 2021. That date is obviously subject to change on account of the coronavirus pandemic, which has greatly shifted the MCU's release schedule. Production for the third Spider-Man kicks off this fall in Atlanta.