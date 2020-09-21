Zendaya made history with her Emmy win on Sunday night.

The Euphoria star bagged a victory in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at the socially distanced 2020 edition of the awards show, making her the youngest to ever receive the honor. Her acclaimed performance as Rue Bennett ultimately beat out performances from Laura Linney, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, and Sandra Oh.

During her acceptance speech, a reaction shot from which has now become her profile picture on Instagram and Twitter, Zendaya shouted out her fellow nominees, as well as sent out an inspiring message to young people who have been tasked with growing up during a profoundly difficult time.

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she said. "I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets—I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Euphoria scored two additional wins at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with Labrinth coming out on top in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. The series also won for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).