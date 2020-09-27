Stacey Abrams is just weeks away from her sitcom debut.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate has been tapped to star in a partially animated episode of black-ish. Deadline reports the two-part special will follow the Johnson family as they navigate the upcoming election. Part 1 will focus on Junior's (Marcus Scribner) journey as a first-time voter who ultimately discovers his named had been purged from the registration list. The special will also follow Dre (Anthony Anderson) who seeks advice from Abrams during his dive into local politics. At one point during the episode, Dre will appear on Desus & Mero, where he answers hard-hitting political questions from the hosts. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will voice themselves.

black-ish's official Twitter page shared a first-look at Abrams, Desus, and Mero in animated form.

Election Special Pt. 1 was directed by Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry. It'll premiere Oct. 4 on ABC, and will be immediately followed by Part 2. The one-hour special will air just weeks before black-ish officially returns for season 7 premiere (Oct. 21).

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Anderson spoke about the upcoming season and how he believes the political and social events of 2020 can be incorporated into the show.

"Every day there's something new. Every day there’s new information. Every day we grow," he said. "So yeah, there's always an angle from which to approach something. The current administration, everything that’s going on within the community with police brutality, systemic racism, protests. Yeah, there's so many different colors that you can paint that collage with that there's always going to be something to say and a place to say it from."