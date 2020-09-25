Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role of Nick Fury in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series that's now in development with Disney+.

Variety reports that the actor, who has appeared in over ten of the MCU films thus far, is attached to star in the currently untitled series, with Kyle Bradstreet on board to write and executive produce the project. As with other Marvel shows on the way to Disney+, the series is expected to be produced by Marvel Studios. Plot details regarding the show have been kept under wrap for now, but there's no shortage of options to take the character after his last appearance.

Following his revival near the end of Avengers: Endgame, Nick Fury showed up in Spider-Man: Far From Home in a post-credits scene. While the character appeared to be helping out Spidey throughout the globe-trotting film, that was a Skrull impersonating him. Instead, he was onboard a Skrull ship somewhere out in space, enjoying a much-needed holiday in virtual reality. What his plans are from there remain to be seen, especially with the MCU currently on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of right now, Jackson hasn't been announced as attached to any further MCU films, but reports of a series based around the character indicate he's in it for the long-haul. The arrival of the show would mark Jackson's first-ever regular TV role, despite guest appearances in shows ranging from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Boondocks.

No tentative release date or production date has been revealed for the Fury series.