In an effort to make its game more accessible to newbies and casual fans, 2K Sports has put out a shooting update that will make it easier to put the ball in the hoop in the very newly released NBA 2K21. Note that this tweak will only alter how things are done for the Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulties, and that the new (more challenging) meter will remain for those who opt to play on the higher skill levels, or for those who play Neighborhood:

While patches have become commonplace since the start of the PS3/360 era, adding an alternate to your new shooting meter just a few days after release is pretty lightning quick. As it turns out, this is the type of speedy reaction you might get when Reddit is filled with the gripes of frustrated gamers and even your own cover athlete broadcasts to his 2.1m Twitter followers that he can't get a hang of this thing:

For less challenging levels, the title's gameplay director provided some tips that may, in theory, cut down on your learning period:

This is what happens when you clamor for sports game changes. So, uh, in that respect it turns out Madden has the right approach.

NBA 2K21 is currently out for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and will be out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles launch.