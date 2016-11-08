Similar to other iconic television homes like the Jersey Shore house, the original mansion that was used for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will now become available for rent on Airbnb for only five days with Will Smith as the host.

In an effort to have fans "create some memories of their own," Airbnb has teamed up with Will Smith to re-open the classic Bel-Air mansion equipped with "bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.” Along with that, while staying on Smith's side of the mansion they will also be able to raid his show closet for some iconic pieces ranging in styles as well as a pair of new Air Jordan's.

will smith is opening the doors to the iconic fresh prince mansion for a limited time—only on airbnb. https://t.co/EvTee1U7oc pic.twitter.com/Wm2c6J5Hve — Airbnb (@Airbnb) September 14, 2020

Travel + Leisure cites that the mansion will only be hosting two guests from the Los Angeles area for one-night stays for the days of Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14 for only $30 a night, paying homage to the 30-year anniversary of Will Smith stepping foot in the home when the show began back in 1990.

“The 'Fresh Prince' will turn things upside down — once again — for the town where his reign began," Airbnb explained in a statement. "The actor and entrepreneur is adding Airbnb host to his long resume and opening the doors to his former 'kingdom,' so fans can create some memories of their own."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is also set to return for a special reunion with all of the OG cast including the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. For guests who live in the L.A. area and qualify, they will be able to apply to rent the Airbnb mansion on Sept. 29 with all proceeds going towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.