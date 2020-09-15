In several markets, Carole Baskin's debut on Dancing With the Stars was accompanied by an ad that run during the season premiere in which the family of Don Lewis asked for the public's help.

In the ad, ripped and embedded below, Lewis' family pleads with viewers to come forward with any information they may have regarding his 1997 disappearance, one of the topics covered in Netflix's blockbuster docuseries Tiger King.

"We are a real family," Gale, one of Don's daughters, says in the opening moments of the ad. "And to us, he was daddy." Anne, Lewis' former assistant, adds that "all we are asking is justice for Don." Attorney John M. Phillips echoes that sentiment later on in the clip while specifically mentioning Baskin, Lewis' second wife.

"Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997," Phillips tells the camera. "His family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" A $100,000 reward has been funded, with relevant contact info included in the ad's closing moments.

According to Variety, the commercial aired mid-DWTS on Monday night in multiple markets including Tampa, Jacksonville, and more. The Florida-centered case of Lewis' disappearance, of course, has received renewed national attention due to the frenzy of press surrounding Tiger King and all related properties.