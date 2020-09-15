Jerry Harris, one of the cheerleaders from the hit Netflix show Cheer, is now the focus of an FBI probe for allegedly soliciting minors for sex.

USA Today reports that agents showed up at Harris' home in Illinois on Monday with a warrant in hand after the allegations surfaced. He hasn’t been charged.

The accusations came to light when Varsity—a private company in the cheerleading industry—notified police in Florida and Texas after learning about claims of “inappropriate sexual conduct” in August. Varsity showed two screenshots to authorities, including a purported Snapchat message of Jerry’s face, alongside the text, “Would you ever want to ****.”

According to TMZ, federal agents are also investigating Harris for alleged possession of child porn, in addition to investigating him for allegedly soliciting minors. Authorities were at Harris’ home all afternoon on Monday.

Harris’ spokesperson said he was 19 when the alleged solicitation occurred, in May 2019. Additionally, the allegations don’t involve physical contact. The spokesperson told TMZ, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is complete the true facts will be revealed.”