While Euphoria is far from alone when it comes to creative projects that—at least in some capacity—remain paused due to COVID-19 being a total shitshow here in the States, it may be uniquely alone in how it's dealing with the temporary setback.

Recent Emmy nominee Zendaya—who, of course, plays Rue on the Sam Levinson-created HBO series—was understandably asked for any sort of updates she could offer during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. This line of questioning from guest host Ben Platt, with whom Zendaya also discussed her quarantine-filmed project with John David Washington, resulted in the reveal of a (possible!) new episode that would serve as a "bridge" between the first and (still forthcoming) second seasons of the show.

"Well, obviously, we were headed into Season Two and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things," Zendaya said on Wednesday night. "Then, obviously, everything happened and we had to shut down literally, like, two days before we were about to start our first day of shooting. So that was a bummer. But we are kind of trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a Season Two and get all the best out of it that we want [while] still also being very safe."

In the meantime, there may or may not be that "bridge episode" to look forward to.

"We might end up doing, like, a little bridge episode," Zendaya said. "I don't really know how to describe it but maybe an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can kind of give people something. Because we also miss Euphoria, as the people who create it too, and [this would] give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a Season Two. But I am very excited. Whenever it does happen, it will happen."

For the full interview, which also includes mention of Zendaya's upcoming collab with Levinson and Washington, see above.