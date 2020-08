On this week's episode, one of the hardest-working young Black actors in Hollywood today—Allen Maldonado—joins to break down his career thus far. From his relationship with Kenya Barris to finally being #1 on the call sheet for his upcoming Netflix series Sneakerheads, Maldonado shares jewels on his time in the game. Be sure to check out Sneakerheads when it premieres September 25, 2020, on Netflix.