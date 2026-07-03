Allen Maldonado

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Allen Maldonado and Andrew Bachelor in Netflix's 'Sneakerheads'
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the Official 'Sneakerheads' Trailer

Netflix and Complex's original comedy series 'Sneakerheads' debuts on Sept. 25. Watch the official trailer.

Khal2137 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Sneakerheads' Star Allen Maldonado is #1 on the Call Sheet | Watch Less, Episode 43

Allen Maldonado joins Watch Less to talk his working relationship with Kenya Barris, training to portray a wrestler, and Netflix's 'Sneakerheads'.

Complex2159 days ago
sneaker
Pop Culture

Complex's New Netflix Original Comedy 'Sneakerheads' Coming in September

'Sneakerheads,' created by Jay Longino, stars Allen Maldonado as an ex-sneakerhead who's lured back into the game only to find himself $5,000 in the hole.

Trace William Cowen2161 days ago

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