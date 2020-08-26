50 Cent and T.I. have come together to create a new series.

Per Variety, T.I. is set to star in a CBS All Access show called Twenty Four Seven. This project is based on the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First "Hip-Hop Cop" by Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl.

50 Cent will produce through G Unit Film & Television. Tip has also signed on to be an executive producer via his Grand Hustle Entertainment. Dallas Jackson will write and executive produce along with Brian Sher and Tom Sullivan. CBS and Television Studios and Lionsgate Television will handle the production.

Both artists celebrated the news on Instagram, with Tip writing, "Proud To Announce This Partnership. Let's Get IT Cuzz @50cent We Been looking for something BIG enough to do together for a while now."

Twenty Four Seven has been in the works for a while. Co-author Parker told Complex how excited he was to see the series come to life.

"It took a long time, but thank God it's going to television," he said before commenting on T.I. embodying him for this role. "I think it's great. I think he'll have a chance to see what kind of person I am, and I think he'll like me. He'll see how I am—everybody's not bad cops. With everything that's going on with cops, people think that all cops are bad. And he'll see me, and he'll see a different side of how the police really work."

The series also shows that competition in hip-hop can stay on wax (or the internet). T.I. made headlines when he challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz battle. Although Fif ducked this fade, the two didn't let egos stop them from coming together to create art and make money.