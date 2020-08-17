Seth Rogen wants British Columbia’s youth to stay home, smoke pot, and watch TV instead of going out and partying during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, wants them to not kill his mom. Is that too much to ask?

BC Premier John Horgan doesn’t think so. Horgan actually called out the two iconic Canadian funnyboys on Twitter, asking for their help reaching a demographic that seems to be struggling to get the message.

Reynolds was first to respond, leaving a 90-second voicemail for the Premier. (Annoying, Ryan—couldn’t you just have texted?)

“Young folks in BC, yeah, they’re parting, which is of course is dangerous, and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, that they’re also dying from it too,” he says in the message.

Then he gets personal, bringing his sweet and apparently sexually “insatiable” mother into the scenario. “I hope that young people of BC don’t kill my mom, frankly, or David Suzuki or each other,” he says, referring to “some of the coolest old people on earth” who happen to live in the province. “Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.”

It’s definitely on-brand for Reynolds. Mildly raunchy, delightfully random, yet relatable. Horgan was into it.

Rogen’s message was also perfectly Rogen, where he suggested that young people stay home, smoke weed alone, and watch Nextflix rather than party in groups.

The Premiere had a quippy reply to Rogen, too, telling him, “Thanks, Seth. Pretty much what Dr. Henry was going for here.”

He also shared a link to one of the government’s latest digital initiatives, Dr. Bonnie Henry's Good Times Guide, which is a quirky site that outlines ways to socialize and let loose during a pandemic. You know, like glory holes.