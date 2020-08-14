Over a year on from the Game of Thrones finale, the stars of the show are still being asked what they think about the divisive ending to the beloved show. In a new interview with Variety, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor behind fan favorite character Jaime Lannister, opened up about the reaction to the final season. Specifically, he spoke about the infamous petition one fan launched in an effort to get HBO to remake the final season with new writers.

The petition referred to Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as "woefully incompetent," and Coster-Waldau has indicated that he almost showed his support for the campaign at one point. " I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious," he remarked, before adding that he "wanted to donate" to the cause.

"I think everyone had their own opinion," he continued. "I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of—you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to Game of Thrones. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end."

It's unclear what he meant by donating, but perhaps he thought the entire concept of the petition was so "hilarious" that he couldn't help but see where it would go. Asked about how he feels about the ending over a year removed from it, he joked, "Oh, how did it end?" He went on to call the finale "fine" and "great," before asking how it's possible to end such a large story. "Let's talk about this in 10 year," he added, "Then you can talk about it."

