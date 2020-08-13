Christine director Antonio Campos is at the helm for The Devil All the Time, a new southern drama starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

The trailer for the Alabama-filmed Netflix movie dropped Thursday via Vanity Fair, who also spoke with Campos about The Devil All the Time's years-long journey to the screen, as well as the individual (but ultimately complementary) creative processes of Holland and Pattinson.

While Holland is described as having put to use a more methodical approach to his troubled character Arvin, Pattinson—seen in the new trailer as a delusions-obsessed pastor with a penchant for theatrics—worked in such a way that Campos had to learn to occasionally relinquish control during production and just trust the performer.

"There are takes that are absolutely insane and don't make it into the movie," Campos said. "Rob would just go."

The film is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, who provides narration for Campos' take. Holland and Pattinson are joined in the cast by Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, and more.

The Devil All the Time arrives Sept. 16 on Netflix. Catch the new trailer—which notably features Holland's inspired reading of the line "You got time for a sinner?"—up top. And below, revisit the recently released character-introducing poster.