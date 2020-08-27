A new scripted live-action Resident Evil series is headed to Netflix.

The streaming platform announced details for the show, inspired by Capcom's expansive Resident Evil franchise, on Thursday.

The series will tell an all-new story across two different timelines. The first follows 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, who are moved to the corporate town New Raccoon City and forced to endure all the changes that come with it. As time goes on, Jade and Billie realize there's more to the town than meets the eye, including some potentially dark and world-altering secrets harbored by their father.

The second timeline, meanwhile, is set more than a decade in the future. At this point, less than 15 million people remain on Earth, with 6 billion "monsters" (i.e. people and animals who have been infected with the T-virus) also vying for space. Jade is 30 years old and fighting for survival while also continuing to deal with secrets both old and new.

In a statement, Andrew Dabb—who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series—called Resident Evil his "favorite game" of all time and promised that longtime fans can expect "old friends" to play a part in the Netflix iteration.

"I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world," Dabb said. "For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

The inaugural story will be told across eight one-hour episodes, the first two of which have been announced as directed by Bronwen Hughes, whose previous credits include The Walking Dead. Netflix has seen success adapting a sprawling video game series with Castlevania in 2017; it was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.

RE debuted in 1996 and has since racked up over 20 game titles and film series running six installments from 2002-2016.