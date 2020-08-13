Katy Perry has once again voiced her support for Ellen DeGeneres.

Earlier this month, Perry took to Twitter to come to DeGeneres’ defense, following allegations that her show operates under a toxic environment.

“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Perry told the Los Angeles Times. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

On Aug. 4, Perry showed her loyalty to DeGeneres, writing on Twitter: “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.”

She continued, “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

DeGeneres has been in the hot seat after BuzzFeed News published a report in July, which claimed that her show’s set runs on racism, fear, intimidation, and sexual misconduct. A handful of Ellen producers have since denied those alleged incidents.

The report urged WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the show. For her part, DeGeneres sent her staff a letter on July 30, which read, in part: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry,”

A number of other celebrities have had DeGeneres’ back, including her wife Portia de Rossi, as well as Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher, Jay Leno, and more.