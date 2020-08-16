Ahead of the Fall/Winter 2020 season, Supreme has debuted a powerful new commercial that features Katt Williams sporting rainbow-colored hair.

Presented as a brief stand-up set or monologue with no audience, the legendary comedian hold nothing back when it comes to addressing the problems facing America in 2020 in the clip. "If it doesn't fit, it ain't shit. And things in this world are starting to not fit. Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world," he says in the ad. "We got a guy who's advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound."

Further criticizing Donald Trump, he points out the absurdity of when Trump suggested injecting bleach could help coronavirus patients. "But these are serious times, President's a clown," he adds. He then shifts gears to the civil unrest in America, expressing his full-hearted support for those standing up against systemic racism. "Let's stick on facts. Black Lives Matter, period."

He also stressed that this isn't the first time America has faced a pandemic, noting that AIDS in the '90s "filled up" Hart Island in the Bronx, an island used for mass burials of disease victims and unclaimed bodies. "It's an airborne virus, folks... If you breathe air, put on a mask," he says, before once again shifting focus to police brutality.

"Because we can all agree breathing is important, we can all agree that you putting your knee on a man's neck for eight minutes ... It's just murder," he continues. "It's just televised murder. ... I'm not gonna hide in a bunker, I'm on the front line with you." He did, however, say that he feels he's in a position to tell people to vote. "If you can't make a choice, go ahead and put my name on there," he jokes.

Watch the commercial above, and look out for Supreme's Fall/Winter 2020 season in the coming weeks.