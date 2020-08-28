Jim Gaffigan, who's not typically known for directly confronting the poisonous idiocy of the Trump era that continues to consume many around the country, has had enough of "asshole trolls" of the fascism-supporting variety.

In a series of tweets on Thursday night, the comedian and actor—whose latest special The Pale Tourist launched on Amazon Prime back in July—brought out the proverbial flamethrower for anyone still defending the former steak salesman when it's been very quite clear for some time now that history will not be kind to those who participated in his campaign of erosion.

"Look, Trumpers, I get it," Gaffigan said in his opening tweet. "As a kid I was a Cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal."

As Gaffigan surely expected, the usual suspects promptly showed up with their increasingly tired line of sleep-inducing messaging centered around so-called "Hollywood elites" and an inability to understand that public figures—including celebrity personalities across film, television, music, and beyond—should never be expected to remain apolitical due to the fact that they, like their fans, are indeed human beings.

Gaffigan pointed out the litany of holes in this line of thinking, specifically noting the incompatibility of criticizing so-called "elites" while supporting people like Ivanka and "that douchebag" Jared.

"Can we stop with this HOLLYWOOD shit?" Gaffigan said. "I'm not from Hollywood and Hollywood is just a town. Please say coastal elites … Maybe people on the east and west coasts have different values from yours but they don't like liars and con men like Trump."

And as for the also-tired messaging about how speaking out against Trump will somehow magically tank someone's career, another frequently used Trump supporter bit, Gaffigan also had some words to share.

"To those of you who think I'm destroying my career, wake up," he said, adding that "the economy will never come back" if Trump is re-elected.

Please enjoy all of Gaffigan's tweets below:

