Jim Gaffigan

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Latest Stories

Split image of Saturday Night Live's "Campaign" Cold Open. Left: Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz. Right: Bowen Yang as JD Vance and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.

Alex Ocho656 days ago
jim
Pop Culture

Comedian Jim Gaffigan Gives Delusional Trump Supporters a Reality Check

In a rare move for the frequently apolitical comedian, Jim Gaffigan held nothing back when laying out the dangers and tragedies of a second Trump term.

Trace William Cowen2149 days ago
Jim Gaffigan of 'Tesla' attends the IMDb Studio
Pop Culture

Jim Gaffigan Will Reportedly Play Late Toronto Mayor in AMC Limited Series

Rob Ford passed away in 2016 at the age of 46.

Jose Martinez2264 days ago

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