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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz
James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.
Alex Ocho656 days ago
Pop Culture
Comedian Jim Gaffigan Gives Delusional Trump Supporters a Reality Check
In a rare move for the frequently apolitical comedian, Jim Gaffigan held nothing back when laying out the dangers and tragedies of a second Trump term.
Trace William Cowen2149 days ago
Pop Culture
Jim Gaffigan Will Reportedly Play Late Toronto Mayor in AMC Limited Series
Rob Ford passed away in 2016 at the age of 46.
Jose Martinez2264 days ago