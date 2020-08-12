This just in: Dwayne Johnson is still making more bank than his peers.

According to Forbes, the 48-year-old entertainer racked in a whopping $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020—making him Hollywood's highest-paid actor for the second year in a row. He earned $89.4 million in 2019 for big- and small-screen projects including Skyscraper, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the HBO series Ballers.

Forbes points out that a large chunk of Wayne's earnings over the last year came from his successful Under Armour line called Project Rock, as well as the Netflix thriller Red Notice, for which he received $23.5 million. But Johnson wasn't the only actor on the list to secure a high-paying gig with a streaming giant.

This year's top 10 highest-paid actors collectively made $545.5 million, with Netflix paying a large portion of that sum. Ryan Reynolds came in at No. 2 with $71 million. He reportedly earned $20 million for Red Notice and another $20 million for the Netflix thriller, 6 Underground.

Mark Wahlberg took the No. 3 spot with $58 million; Forbes attributes that to his producer credits for McMillions and Wahl Street as well as his role in Netflix's Spenser Confidential, which became the streamer's third-most watched original flick.

Ben Affleck, who starred in Netflix's 2020 mystery The Last Thing He Wanted, landed at No. 4 with $55 million. Vin Diesel followed with $55 million, most of which came from the Fast & Furious franchise, including the Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

Bollywood Akshay Kumar took the No. 6 spot with $48.5 million. Though Forbes reports most of his money comes from endorsements, it notes Kumar recently landed his first TV gig: Amazon Prime's The End. Lin-Manuel Miranda came in at No. 7 ($45.5 million); Will Smith at No. 8 ($44.5 million); while Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan rounded out the top 10, earning $41 million and $40 million, respectively.

Forbes notes that the estimates are based on a number of sources, including interviews with industry insiders as well as data from Nielsen, IMDB, ComScore, and Box Office Mojo. The outlet did not deduct fees for managers, agents, or attorneys.