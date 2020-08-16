Disney Channel is ushering in an era of new diverse characters beginning with the lead character of The Owl House series.

Disney confirmed on Saturday that the main character of The Owl House will be a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl, Luz Noceda. Not only will Noceda embrace her Latinx heritage, but she will also be bisexual.

Although this isn't the first time Disney has embraced an LGBTQ+ character (Pixar featured a gay main character in its short film on Disney Plus), Luz will be the first bisexual to debut on a Disney TV series. Creator Dana Terrace explained in a tweet that she worked hard to get the company on board with Luz because the inclusivity of queer children is her career goal.

"I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard," she said on Twitter. "I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel."

Terrace went on to state that she didn't let this deter her from achieving her goals, and she pushed hard for Disney to accept her character.

"Luckily my stubbornness paid off, and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership," she continued.

The Owl House will follow Luz's adventures as she tried to become a witch even though she doesn't possess any magical abilities. Several people have already come out in support of the newest member of the Disney universe.