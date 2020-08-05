Roughly a month after announcing it would be giving new life to the '90s classic Beavis and Butt-Head, Comedy Central has unveiled plans to do the same for the Ren & Stimpy Show.

On Wednesday, the network announced a "reimagination" of the animated series, which originally debuted via Nickelodeon back in 1991 alongside Doug and Rugrats.

"I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a press release.

In his own statement, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy pointed to the news as indicative of the team's plans to continue strengthening its lineup of adult-targeting animation entries.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," McCarthy said. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations."

These projects, as well as the Daria spinoff Jodie, will all fall under a new adult animation division headed by Grant Gish. Per the Wrap, Gish was enlisted due to what the ViacomCBS team considers "incredible instincts" and a "supercharged passion" for the art of modern animation.

"His vision is exactly what we’re looking for to lead our adult animation unit," Diaz said.