As tributes continue to pour in across media platforms following the tragic news on Friday night of Chadwick Boseman dying from a four-year battle with colon cancer, a video has resurfaced from a 2018 panel where Boseman got emotional discussing trading letters with young cancer patients.

It was revealed in a letter released by the Boseman estate that Chadwick had been fighting stage III colon cancer since 2016, during that time he would also be involved in several impactful films including Marvel's Black Panther and subsequent Avengers films. It was during his Black Panther press run that Boseman would be deeply moved when talking about young people who didn't make it to seeing the film because they lost their fights with cancer.



"There are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer, and throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal," Boseman said. "And their parents said, 'They're trying to hold on until this movie comes.' It's a humbling experience, because you're like, 'This can't mean that much to them.' But seeing how the world has taken this on, how it's taken on a life of its own, I realize that they anticipated something great."

After the news broke of Chadwick passing as well, the father of young Taylor Hammond quote-tweeted the video and talked about how much his sentiments meant to their family. Mr. Hammond also shared the first video Chadwick ever sent to his son back in 2017, as well as Taylor's reaction.