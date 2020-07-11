Cinemart, the documentary team behind Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, has been tapped to work on the documentary LuLaRich.

Deadline reports that the trio—directors Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and producer Mike Gasparro—is partnering with Based on Media’s Blye Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern for the new project.

The doc will take a deeper dive into LuLaRoe, the billion-dollar clothing company that has been alleged to have used their multi-level marketing platform to deceive thousands of American women. Though Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson had at one time endorsed the brand, LuLaRoe has now earned a reputation for being a “pyramid scheme” and is involved in several lawsuits.

LuLaRoe founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham have refuted any claims made towards them and initiated their own countersuits in order to protect the company. The brand is still running as normal, with many women still supporting LuLaRoe. And amidst the pandemic and economic recession, the company has greatly cut entry costs to draw in new saleswomen.

The doc will map out the company’s overnight success, its Mormon founder, and its millennial women sales force, who joined the company to help their families. LuLaRoe’s founders will also share their side of the story, with LuLaRich focusing on the Mormon culture, multi-level marketing, social media, women’s rights, economic equality, fraud, and white-collar crime in the digital age.

In addition to Fyre Fraud, Nason, Furst, and Gasparro are the award-winning trio that worked on the Netflix docuseries The Pharmacist. The Cinemart team is also producing a docuseries for Quibi on the Houston Astros cheating scandal, which LeBron James is executive producing.