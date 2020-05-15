Streaming service Quibi will debut a docuseries regarding the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal, and it's produced by LeBron James' Uninterrupted sports media company.

Entitled Sign Language, the series is expected to offer an in-depth look at one of the biggest scandals to ever shake Major League Baseball. "The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sporstmanship, and social media activism," Quibi teased. "Sign Language will be the definitive documentary about the scandal that rock America's pastime."

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, production company the Cinemart, who produced Hulu's Fyre Fraud documentary, will helm the project. For those unaware of the scandal, the MLB opened an investigation into the team and announced in Jan. 2020 that the team had illegally used a camera to steal signs from other teams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Following the news going public, general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager A. J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season and fired from the team. MLB fined the team $5 million as a result of the fallout.

Expect to hear more from Sign Language later this year.