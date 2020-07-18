Nick Cannon is continuing his cultural education by consulting rabbis and experts in the Jewish community.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper told TMZ that Cannon consulted him before issuing his recent apology. The Rabbi claimed Cannon was honest about his comments and genuinely empathetic about the hurt he has caused. But, Cooper was most impressed by Cannon's willingness to listen and learn. This gave Cooper the opportunity to explain that some of the things Cannon perceived as "facts" were actually hate-fueled propaganda.

Their connection didn't stop with the apology. Cooper says that he and Cannon will stay in contact as he continues to educate himself. Cooper will serve as one of Cannon's guides through this journey and claims that his first step was to send Cannon a report explaining how Louis Farrakhan's teachings can be perceived as promoting a pattern of hate.

Last week, Cannon issued an apology for the comments he made while talking to a former Public Enemy member, Professor Griff, on his Cannon's Class podcast.

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," Cannon said in an apology posted to social media. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from."

Although Fox thinks Cannon's apology is sincere and allowed him to stay on as the host of the Masked Singer, Viacom ended its decades-long relationship with Cannon over the comments.