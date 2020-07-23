In an effort to promote and support inclusion in the movie industry for not only Black actors and directors, but also Black creatives, writers, and storytellers, Michael B. Jordan and Color of Change have teamed up to launch #ChangeHollywoo,; an initiative to help spearhead change in media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative will give companies, executives, staff, and talent recommendations and resources to support efforts in inclusion. Directories, templates, audit analysis, taskforce convenings, writer’s rooms, and consulting sessions will also be offered, all in efforts for there to be measurable ways to see where progress has been made.

Other key initiatives inlcude "investing in anti-racist content & authentic Black stories through educational materials, resource lists and content creation support," as well as "investing in black talent & careers with advancements in recruitment, hiring practices, trainings and transparent disclosures."

“The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and using the economic power of the industry to prop up police who target and enact violence on Black communities,” president of Color Of Change, Rashad Robinson said. “We know from our advocacy that the industry won’t change on it’s own, so we’re building off our current work to hold Hollywood accountable to offer these resources and a roadmap toward enacting racial justice. From the writers’ rooms to the streets, we are energized and ready to help Hollywood follow through on their statements that Black lives matter.”

Jordan also emphasized how this initiative is only a roadmap for future plans for inclusion in Hollywood.

"This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” Jordan said. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game."

The full outline of resources and steps that #ChangeHollywood plans to implement can also be found on ChangeHollywood.org.