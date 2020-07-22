Though it has in no way been confirmed by any of the involved parties, you've surely seen a tweet or three popping up in celebration of widely circulating claims that Donald Glover will be returning as Lando Calrissian for a new Disney+ series.

The current source of all this is the team behind the YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, which said on Wednesday:

"So, we've heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series."

This is significant among fans because, as Jeremy Conrad over at Star Wars Unity points out, the Kessel Run Transmissions team previously bagged a scoop related to The Bad Batch ahead of the formal Lucasfilm announcement. Still, the latest Glover report—which further claims the Solo star has signed on or is close to doing so—hasn't been confirmed.

The troubled production behind 2018's Solo, which marked Glover's inaugural turn as the beloved franchise character first brought into the pop culture lexicon by Billy Dee Williams, famously resulted in the firing of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. And while it would be disingenuous to call that A Star Wars Story entry a failure, the movie—which ultimately enlisted the services of occasional GOAT Ron Howard—arguably fell short of what it could have done with the origin story of Han Solo.

At any rate, fans of Glover's take on Lando have taken kindly to Wednesday's report, though we must again stress that his return has not been confirmed.

Following the spread of the latest rumblings about a new series, Beyond the Trailer host Grace Randolph reminded the public of her initial report on Glover x Lando developments stemming from way back in April:

Complex has reached out to reps for both Disney and Glover for comment, and will update this post accordingly.

Disney+ has at least three live-action series coming on the heels of The Mandalorian. One is about Rogue One's Cassian Andor, another's an Obi-Wan show with Ewan McGregor expected to return, and the third is a more mysterious series coming from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland.