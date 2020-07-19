Following accusations that have surfaced about Elon Musk being involved in a supposed “three-way affair” with his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, new reports from a former concierge suggest that Musk had, in fact, been visiting Heard regularly at Johnny Depp's Los Angeles penthouse.

Deadline reports that a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building where Depp lives, Alejandro Romero, made a written witness statement as part of Depp’s trial with The Sun wherein which he said that Heard gave Musk his own to access the apartment.

"From March 2015 onwards, Ms. Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11 p.m. to midnight, by Mr. Elon Musk," the statement reads. "For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms. Heard who would tell me to give Mr. Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse."

Romero would go on to say that Musk would consistently visit heard when Johnny Depp was not home as well.

"After he had made a few visits, Ms. Heard provided Mr. Musk with his own garage remote and a fob to Mr. Depp’s penthouse," he said. "I believe he visited Ms. Heard a few times a week and he would always visit when Mr. Depp was not at home."

Prior to this, Elon Musk denied ever having a relationship with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne at the same time, telling Page Six that he and Delevingne were only friends and that he had only started seeing Heard after her divorce.

Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” Musk said. “Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019, following an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post where she detailed her firsthand account of domestic violence. Despite never referencing Depp by name in the story, he denied any allegations of violence against Heard, instead claiming that he was the victim. The lawsuit is still ongoing.